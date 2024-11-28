Ferrari teammates Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. clear the air after frustration in Las Vegas

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Ferrari teammates Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. say they’ve resolved a disagreement which led Leclerc to vent his frustrations in an expletive-filled outburst over the radio following last week’s Las Vegas Grand Prix. Leclerc was upset with the Ferrari strategy after he was passed by Sainz in Las Vegas and finished fourth, one place behind his teammate. Both drivers say they’ve spoken to clear up the situation ahead of this week’s Qatar Grand Prix and feel they can now focus on trying to win the constructors’ title for Ferrari.

