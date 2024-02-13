Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur looks forward to ‘huge opportunity’ with Hamilton in 2025

MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — Lewis Hamilton’s arrival will present “a huge opportunity” for Ferrari next year but signing the seven-time Formula One champion involved some uncomfortable phone calls, team principal Fred Vasseur said Tuesday. Hamilton is joining Ferrari for next season after driving for Mercedes since 2013. He will team up with Charles Leclerc at the Italian team as Carlos Sainz Jr. leaves. Vasseur says he had some difficult conversations with Sainz and with team principal Toto Wolff of Mercedes.

