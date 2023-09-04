Ferrari has its fighting spirit back after intense tussle between Sainz and Leclerc at Monza

MILAN (AP) — Ferrari has got its fighting spirit back. And it couldn’t have found it at a better place. The cars are clearly off the pace of the all-conquering Red Bull but the Ferrari drivers thrilled the passionate fans at their home track with an intense tussle for third place at the Italian Grand Prix. In the end it was Carlos Sainz Jr. who edged Charles Leclerc for the final spot on the iconic Monza podium. Ferrari will be hoping their drivers will be able to use that same fighting spirit against rival drivers rather than each other if they are to prevent Red Bull from becoming the first team to complete a perfect season.

