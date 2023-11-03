Ferrari goes 1-2 at Brazilian Grand Prix practice with Carlos Sainz ahead

SAO PAULO (AP) — The Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished the one practice ahead of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix of Formula One with the best times. Sainz clocked 1 minute, 11,732 seconds in his fastest lap at the historic Interlagos track. His teammate’s best lap was slightly slower. Mercedes’ George Russell and Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg had the third and fourth best laps. The practice in a sunny Friday morning in Sao Paulo came before of the afternoon’s qualification for Saturday’s sprint race. The sprint race will determine the starting positions on Sunday.

