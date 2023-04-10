Ferrari driver Leclerc urges fans to stop coming to his home

MONACO (AP) — Formula One driver Charles Leclerc has asked fans to respect his privacy after his address was leaked, leading to some turning up at his apartment. The Ferrari driver is from Monaco and lives in the tiny Principality. He pleaded with his supporters not to go too far. Posting on Instagram, Leclerc says “my home address has somehow become public, leading to people gathering beneath my apartment, ringing my bell and asking for pictures and autographs.” Leclerc says he will always stop for autographs in the street but will no longer respond if fans come to his door.

