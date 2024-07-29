Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz agrees on two-year deal to join Williams Formula 1 team

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has agreed on a two-year deal to join Formula One rival Williams. The team says, “Carlos will race alongside Alex Albon for Williams Racing for 2025 and into the new F1 regulations era as the formidable pairing look to spearhead the team’s mission to return to the front of the grid.” Spanish driver Sainz has achieved three race victories, 23 podiums, more than 1,100 career points and is fifth in the current standings.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.