Fernando Valenzuela’s presence looms large over Dodger Stadium before World Series opener

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fernando Valenzuela is on the minds of the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees hours before the opener of the World Series between the storied franchises. A moment of silence was held before the first pitch. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts calls his late friend and Jackie Robinson the two most impactful players on the franchise. Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón says he appreciated Valenzuela’s durability in throwing a 147-pitch complete game in the 1981 World Series between the Yankees and the Dodgers. Dodgers reliever Brent Honeywell says if he gets into this World Series he’ll throw a screwball in Valenzuela’s honor. Valenzuela died this week at age 63.

