Fernando Tatis Jr. returns to the playoffs with a towering 2-run homer for the Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. and his swagger returned to the playoffs with a blast. The 25-year-old San Diego star hit a towering two-run home run on his first playoff swing in four seasons to give the Padres a 2-0 lead against rookie AJ Smith-Shawver and the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of their Wild Card Series. The shot traveled an estimated 415 feet into the second deck in left field and sent the towel-waving crowd at Petco Park into a frenzy. The dreadlocked Dominican tossed his bat aside and did his signature stutter-step around third base.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.