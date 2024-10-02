Fernando Tatis Jr. returns to the playoffs with a towering 2-run homer for the Padres in 4-0 win

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. and his swagger returned to the playoffs with a blast. The 25-year-old San Diego star hit a towering two-run homer on his first playoff swing in four seasons to give the Padres a 2-0 lead against rookie AJ Smith-Shawver and the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of their Wild Card Series. The shot traveled 415 feet into the second deck in left field and sent the towel-waving crowd at Petco Park into a frenzy. The dreadlocked Dominican tossed his bat aside and did his signature stutter step around third base.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.