Fernando Tatis Jr. is already flashing his platinum leather for the San Diego Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. has stormed back for the San Diego Padres. He played his first three seasons with flair and swagger. But then his career was buffeted by injuries and an 80-game PED suspension that cost him all of the 2022 season and the first 20 games of 2023. He moved from shortstop to right field last year and won both the Gold Glove Award and the NL Platinum Glove Award.

