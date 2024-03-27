Fernando Tatis Jr. is already flashing his platinum leather for the San Diego Padres

By BERNIE WILSON The Associated Press
FILE - San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) makes a leaping catch on a ball hit by Seattle Mariners Jorge Polanco during the first inning of a spring training baseball game, Monday, March 25, 2024, in San Diego. Tatis made a sensational running, leaping catch in right field with a runner on second base, threw the ball back in, slapped the platinum patch on his glove and flashed his golden smile. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Denis Poroy]

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. has stormed back for the San Diego Padres. He played his first three seasons with flair and swagger. But then his career was buffeted by injuries and an 80-game PED suspension that cost him all of the 2022 season and the first 20 games of 2023. He moved from shortstop to right field last year and won both the Gold Glove Award and the NL Platinum Glove Award.

