Fernando Santos reportedly set to leave role as Poland coach after bad start to Euro 2024 qualifying

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish media is reporting that Fernando Santos is set to leave his role as Poland coach less than nine months after he was hired. Poland’s national news agency PAP and other media outlets in the country reported that the the Polish soccer federation had decided to part ways with the Portuguese coach after the team’s disappointing start to European Championship qualifying. The federation had yet to confirm the move, with reports saying negotiations over his departure were ongoing. Santos met with the head of the Polish federation this week to discuss his position. He led Portugal to the European Championship title in 2016.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.