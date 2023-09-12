Fernando Santos’ future as Poland coach is uncertain after poor start to Euro 2024 qualifying

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Fernando Santos’ position as Poland coach remains uncertain after he met with the president of the country’s soccer federation following the team’s poor start to European Championship qualifying. The 68-year-old Santos has only been in the job since January after spending eight years as coach of his native Portugal. Federation spokesman Jakub Kwiatkowski says Santos will hold further talks with Cezary Kulesza this week and no final decision has been taken on his future. Poland is fourth in its five-team European Championship qualifying group after losing three of its five games so far. The results and performances have prompted criticism from fans and national media.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.