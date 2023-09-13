Fernando Santos fired as Poland coach after bad start to Euro 2024 qualifying

By The Associated Press
CORRECTS SLUG TO POLAND SANTOS; FILE -Fernando Santos attends a news conference after being announced by the Polish Football Association as the new national soccer team coach, in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Fernando Santos' position as Poland coach remained uncertain Tuesday after he met with the president of the country's soccer federation following the team's poor start to European Championship qualifying. AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michal Dyjuk]

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Fernando Santos has been fired as Poland coach less than nine months after he was hired. The Polish soccer federation decided to part ways with the Portuguese coach after the team’s disappointing start to European Championship qualifying. Poland is fourth in its five-team qualifying group behind Albania, the Czech Republic and Moldova. Santos’ team lost three of its five games so far despite three goals from Robert Lewandowski. Santos led Portugal to the European Championship title in 2016.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.