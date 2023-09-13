Fernando Santos fired as Poland coach after bad start to Euro 2024 qualifying

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Fernando Santos has been fired as Poland coach less than nine months after he was hired. The Polish soccer federation decided to part ways with the Portuguese coach after the team’s disappointing start to European Championship qualifying. Poland is fourth in its five-team qualifying group behind Albania, the Czech Republic and Moldova. Santos’ team lost three of its five games so far despite three goals from Robert Lewandowski. Santos led Portugal to the European Championship title in 2016.

