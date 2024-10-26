Fernando Mendoza throws for career-high 364 yards as Cal routs Oregon State 44-7

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Fernando Mendoza passed for two touchdowns and a career-high 364 yards, and California beat Oregon State 44-7 to snap a four-game losing skid. Cal led 31-0 at halftime and also saw star running back Jaydn Ott return after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury. The Bears, who entered the game having dropped their last four games by a combined nine points, left little doubt about the outcome.

