Fernando Gonzalez’s sacrifice fly in 8th rallies Georgia to 8-7 win over Army at Athens Regional

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Fernando Gonzalez’s bases-loaded, sacrifice fly to deep left field drove in the decisive run in the bottom of the eighth, and the Georgia Bulldogs overcame a three-run deficit to defeat Army 8-7 in their NCAA Division I baseball tournament opening game. Sophomore third baseman Charlie Condon hit his NCAA-leading 36th home run in going 3 for 3 with two walks, and scored three times for the Bulldogs (40-15), who rallied from a 4-1 third-inning deficit. The game wasn’t decided until the top of the ninth when Army pinch-hitter Ethan Ellis grounded out to Alford at second with two runners on. Chris Barr and Coleson Titus hit two-run home runs for Army.

