Fernando Alonso signs a multiyear contract extension with Aston Martin in F1

LONDON (AP) — Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso has signed a contract extension to remain at Aston Martin for at least the next two seasons. The 42-year-old Spaniard is in his second season at Aston Martin. The team announced the extension on Thursday as a “multiyear” deal. Alonso says “I am at my physical best and still hungry.” The team says the deal “takes us into 2026 when we begin our works power unit partnership with Honda.” Alonso had been linked with a possible move to Mercedes.

