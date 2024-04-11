Fernando Alonso signs a multiyear contract extension with Aston Martin in F1

By The Associated Press
FILE - Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain walks in the paddock before the first free practice session at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, on April 5, 2024, ahead of Sunday's Japanese Formula One Grand Prix. Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso has signed a contract extension to remain at Aston Martin for at least the next two seasons. The 42-year-old Spaniard is in his second season at Aston Martin which announced the extension on Thursday as a “multiyear” deal. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Hiro Komae]

LONDON (AP) — Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso has signed a contract extension to remain at Aston Martin for at least the next two seasons. The 42-year-old Spaniard is in his second season at Aston Martin. The team announced the extension on Thursday as a “multiyear” deal. Alonso says “I am at my physical best and still hungry.” The team says the deal “takes us into 2026 when we begin our works power unit partnership with Honda.” Alonso had been linked with a possible move to Mercedes.

