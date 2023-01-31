Fernandez signing caps big-spending Chelsea’s latest spree

Chelsea completed another staggering spending spree by its new American ownership by signing Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez for a British-record fee on the final day of the January transfer window. A day of negotiations between Benfica and Chelsea’s co-owners ended with the Premier League club agreeing to pay the release clause of 106.7 million pounds ($131.4 million) in the 22-year-old World Cup winner’s contract. Benfica has confirmed the transfer. The fee eclipses the 100 million pounds (then $139 million) Manchester City paid Aston Villa for England international Jack Grealish in 2021. It pushes Chelsea’s spending this month to around $350 million.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.