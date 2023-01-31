Fernandez signing caps big-spending Chelsea’s latest spree

By STEVE DOUGLAS The Associated Press
Chelsea's head coach Graham Potter waits for the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Chelsea at the Craven Cottage stadium in London Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alastair Grant]

Chelsea completed another staggering spending spree by its new American ownership by signing Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez for a British-record fee on the final day of the January transfer window. A day of negotiations between Benfica and Chelsea’s co-owners ended with the Premier League club agreeing to pay the release clause of 106.7 million pounds ($131.4 million) in the 22-year-old World Cup winner’s contract. Benfica has confirmed the transfer. The fee eclipses the 100 million pounds (then $139 million) Manchester City paid Aston Villa for England international Jack Grealish in 2021. It pushes Chelsea’s spending this month to around $350 million.

