Fernandez scores late to help Red Bulls tie Dynamo 1-1

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Omir Fernandez scored late in the second half to rally the New York Red Bulls to a 1-1 draw with the Houston Dynamo after a 30-minute weather delay at the start of the match. Fernandez took a pass from John Tolkin and scored the equalizer in the 89th minute for the Red Bulls (1-2-5), who improved to 10-0-4 all-time versus the Dynamo at home in regular-season play. Neither team scored until Adalberto Carrasquilla found the net in the 67th minute to give the Dynamo (3-3-1) the lead. Houston had lost seven straight to the Red Bulls on the road entering play.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.