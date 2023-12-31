Fernandez leads Canada to win over Chile at United Cup. Pegula stunned by Great Britain’s Boulter

By The Associated Press
Canada's Leylah Fernandez celebrates after he win over Chile's Daniela Seguel during the United Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Rycroft]

SYDNEY (AP) — Former U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez led Canada to a 2-1 victory over Chile in its opening United Cup match. Fernandez defeated Daniela Seguel 6-3, 6-2 before Nicolas Jarry leveled the Group B tie for Chile by beating Steven Diez in straight sets in Sydney. Fernandez and Diez then clinched the deciding mixed doubles against Seguel and Tomás Barrios Vera 7-5, 4-6, 10-8 to seal the tie for the Canadians. In Perth, Great Britain’s Katie Boulter stunned fifth-ranked Jessica Pegula in Group C rallying from a set down to win 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in nearly three hours. The Americans drew level when 10th-ranked Taylor Fritz defeated Cameron Norrie 7-6 (5), 6-4 to force a deciding mixed doubles match.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.