Fernandez leads Canada into Billie Jean King Cup final after win over Czechs. Italy beats Slovenia

By The Associated Press
Italy's Martina Trevisan celebrates a point against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan during the semifinal singles tennis match at the Billie Jean King Cup finals at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, southern Spain, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Leylah Fernandez has led Canada into the Billie Jean King Cup final after beating Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova and then helping to secure a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic in a decisive doubles match. Fernandez beat Vondrousova 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 to pull Canada level after Barbora Krejcikova had beaten Marina Stakusic 6-2, 6-1 to give the Czechs the early advantage. The 20th-ranked Fernandez got right back on the indoor hardcourt in Seville to help Gabriela Dabrowski beat Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova 7-5, 7-6 (3). In Sunday’s final, Canada will face Italy which saw off Slovenia 2-0 after winning both singles matches.

