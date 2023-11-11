Fernandez leads Canada into Billie Jean King Cup final after win over Czechs. Italy beats Slovenia

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Leylah Fernandez has led Canada into the Billie Jean King Cup final after beating Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova and then helping to secure a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic in a decisive doubles match. Fernandez beat Vondrousova 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 to pull Canada level after Barbora Krejcikova had beaten Marina Stakusic 6-2, 6-1 to give the Czechs the early advantage. The 20th-ranked Fernandez got right back on the indoor hardcourt in Seville to help Gabriela Dabrowski beat Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova 7-5, 7-6 (3). In Sunday’s final, Canada will face Italy which saw off Slovenia 2-0 after winning both singles matches.

