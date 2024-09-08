Fernandez is disappointed by O’Ward comparison amid IndyCar anger over Mexico City snub

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Mexican motorsports great Adrian Fernandez was disappointed to be compared to current IndyCar star Pato O’Ward in the discourse between IndyCar and its drivers over the series being beaten to a race in Mexico City by NASCAR. NASCAR last week said it would hold the first Cup Series championship event outside the United States when it runs next June at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. That venue currently hosts Formula 1 and held the 2007 CART season finale. IndyCar drivers were incensed that NASCAR beat them into Mexico, none more so than O’Ward. He was also infuriated by the implication IndyCar wasn’t wanted because O’Ward is not as popular as Fernandez was during his heyday.

