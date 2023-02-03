Fernandez debut fizzles as Chelsea held by Fulham to 0-0

LONDON (AP) — Enzo Fernandez’s debut for Chelsea has fizzled out after Fulham earned a worthy 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge in the English Premier League. Fernandez, the most expensive player in British soccer history, was largely kept subdued. Chelsea was left stranded in ninth place and its indifferent form has been extended to one win in six in the league. Fulham proved it was not necessary to spend 315 million pounds in the January transfer window to sit in the upper reaches of the top-flight. Marco Silva’s well-drilled team made the host look toothless at times at the end of a week in which it spent 106.5 million pounds to land World Cup winner Fernandez.

