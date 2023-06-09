Fernandez and Townsend beat Gauff and Pegula to reach French Open women’s doubles final

PARIS (AP) — Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend reached the women’s doubles final at the French Open by beating second-seeded Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula 6-0, 6-4. The Canadian-American pair will face unseeded Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan and Wang Xinyu of China in Sunday’s final. Hsieh and Wang upset sixth-seeded Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. Gauff and Pegula were last year’s runner-up in women’s doubles at Roland Garros. They lost to Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.