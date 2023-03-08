Fernandes’ role is safe, Man United manager Ten Hag says

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is hoping he and his team have learned something from the humiliating 7-0 loss to Liverpool. The Dutchman wants an instant reaction when his team hosts Real Betis in the Europa League and his starting lineup could offer an insight into which players he felt were most culpable for the collapse at Anfield. But Bruno Fernandes’ position as stand-in captain appears to be safe. Fernandes has worn the captain’s armband for the majority of the season in the absence of Harry Maguire. But the Portugal international’s petulant performance against Liverpool has led to plenty of criticism.

