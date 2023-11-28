Fernandes, Omoruyi power Rutgers to 71-40 romp over Saint Peter’s

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Noah Fernandes scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half, Clifford Omoruyi added 17 points and eight rebounds and Rutgers cruised to its fifth straight win with a 71-40 victory over Saint Peter’s. Fernandez made 5 of 9 shots and all nine of his free throws for the Scarlet Knights (5-1), whose win streak has come at home. Omoruyi made 6 of 12 shots and blocked four at the other end. He is 12 points shy of becoming the 46th player in program history to top 1,000 for his career. Omoruyi passed Don Petersen for ninth place on Rutgers’ career rebound list with 721. Michael Houge finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Peacocks (1-4).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.