Fernandes’ late goal earns Man United a 1-0 win at Fulham to ease pressure on Ten Hag

LONDON (AP) — Bruno Fernandes has scored a stoppage-time goal to earn Manchester United a 1-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League and lift the pressure on under-fire manager Erik ten Hag. Fernandes capitalized on a poor clearance by compatriot Joao Palhinha to stroke a low finish into the bottom corner from the edge of the area just seconds into added-on time at Craven Cottage. United rebounded from back-to-back 3-0 losses to Manchester City and Newcastle over the past week that left Ten Hag facing his biggest crisis since taking over in the summer of 2022.

