Fernandes fires Man United toward the Champions League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — There were protests at the start but celebrations at the end as Manchester United edged toward a return to the Champions League. A 1-0 win against Aston Villa on Sunday strengthened United’s hold on a top-four place in the Premier League. That was the primary target for manager Erik ten Hag in his first season in charge. Bruno Fernandes struck in the 39th minute after Marcus Rashford’s shot was pushed away by Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Both teams had more chances to score. United survived a late push by the visitors but Fernandes’ goal proved the difference. Victory came after supporters staged a latest protest against United’s American owners.

