Fernandes and Rashford convert penalties in Man United’s 2-0 win over Everton in Premier League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford have converted first-half penalties won by Alejandro Garnacho to earn Manchester United a 2-0 victory over Everton in the Premier League. United recovered from back-to-back Premier League losses that had jeopardized its Champions League qualification hopes. Fernandes tucked away his spot kick in the 12th minute for his first home goal since August after James Tarkowski clipped the leg of Garnacho just inside the area. The Portugal midfielder then handed over penalty duties to Rashford after Garnacho went down under a rash lunge by Ben Godfrey. Rashford slotted his kick into the corner to double the lead in the 36th.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.