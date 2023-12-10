Fernandes and Omoruyi lead Rutgers over Seton Hall 70-63 in Garden State Showcase

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Noah Fernandes scored 19 points, Clifford Omoruyi added 11 points and 13 rebounds and Rutgers never trailed in its 70-63 victory over Seton Hall in the Garden State Showcase. Fernandes was 5 of 11 from the floor and made all six of his free throws. Omoruyi also blocked seven shots and surpassed 1,000 career points at Rutgers (6-3). Freshman Gavin Griffiths and Jamichael Davis added 11 points apiece. Kadary Richmond scored 21 points on 8-of-18 shooting to lead Seton Hall (5-4). Seton Hall ended a four-game winning streak at home in the series.

