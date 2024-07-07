Ferguson wins BMW International Open for 3rd European tour title and seals place at British Open

MUNICH (AP) — Ewen Ferguson has won the BMW International Open by two shots for his third European tour title. The victory also clinched him a spot in the British Open taking place in his native Scotland this month. The 168th-ranked Ferguson smiled as he rotated both of his shoulders before tapping in the winning putt for a final round of 4-under 68 at Golfclub München Eichenried. Both of his other titles came in 2022 at the Qatar Masters and the ISPS Handa World Invitational. This latest one felt extra special because of the bonus prize that came with it. Ferguson will now be in the field at Royal Troon in western Scotland. That isn’t too far from his birthplace of Glasgow.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.