Ferguson bowls 4 maidens for 3 wickets and helps NZ leave T20 World Cup with a win

TAROUBA, Trinidad (AP) — Pacer Lockie Ferguson has achieved the best bowling figures in Twenty20 internationals as New Zealand earned a consolation closing win against Papua New Guinea in the World Cup in Trinidad. Ferguson bowled four maiden overs and claimed three wickets. PNG was bowled out for 78 runs in 19.4 overs. The target was gunned down by New Zealand at 79-3 in 12.2 overs. Devon Conway top-scored with 35. Rain delayed the start for nearly an hour but there was no pressure to get underway. Both teams were already eliminated from Super Eight contention.

