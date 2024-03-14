Fergie time: Former Man United manager Alex Ferguson claims 2 winners in 40 minutes at Cheltenham

CHELTENHAM, England (AP) — It is Fergie time at the Cheltenham Festival. Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson has claimed two winners in the space of 40 minutes for his first triumphs at the prestigious horse racing meeting. Monmiral, who Ferguson co-owns with John Hales, won the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle under jockey Harry Cobden at odds of 25-1. The Ferguson-Hales partnership was soon celebrating after the next race as Protektorat won the Ryanair Chase at 17-2. Ferguson retired from soccer management in 2013 after nearly 27 years in charge of United where he won 38 trophies to establish himself as one of the greatest ever coaches. He has long been a fan of horse racing.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.