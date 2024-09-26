Fenerbahce and Rangers win their openers in the revamped Europa League

ISTANBUL (AP) — Fenerbahce opened the revamped Europa League with a 2-1 home win over Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise. Çağlar Söyüncü opened the scoring for Jose Mourinho’s team in the 26th and Christian Burgess’ own goal in the 82nd made it 2-0 for Fenerbahce. Ross Sykes scored in stoppage time for the visitors. In another early game, Rangers won 2-0 at Malmö. In London, Tottenham’s game against Qarabag was delayed 35 minutes because of a travel disruption. Roma plays Athletic Bilbao among other remaining late games.

