BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Femke Bol closed out world championships by turning in a blazing burst of speed with the finish line in sight to lead the Netherlands to a gold medal in the women’s 4×400 relay. This after Bol opened world championships by falling with the finish line steps in front of her and saw a medal slip away. Bol overtook Jamaica’s Stacey Ann Williams with an astonishing final kick. Bol and her teammates of Eveline Saalberg, Lieke Klaver and Cathelijn Peeters finished in a time of 3 minutes, 20.72 seconds to edge Jamaica by .16 seconds.

