SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Femke Bol of the Netherlands reeled in three runners over the last half lap to give her country the Olympic gold medal in the 4×400-meter mixed relay. Bol, whose best race is the 400 hurdles, ran her final lap in 47.93 seconds and the Netherlands won the race in 3 minutes, 7.43 seconds — .31 clear of the United States. Bol pulled a similar stunt last year at world championships in the women’s 4×400, rallying from well behind late to earn a gold medal. That came after she tripped and fell in the home strech of the mixed relay, where she was making up ground on the U.S.

