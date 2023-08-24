Femke Bol of the Netherlands cruises to gold in women’s 400 hurdles at worlds

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Femke Bol had all of the pressure heading into the final of the women’s 400-meter hurdles at world championships. The Dutch runner responded by gliding over hurdle after hurdle to win in a runaway. Bol finished in a time of 51.70 seconds for her first world title. It helped soothe the sting of a tumble she took in the mixed 4×400 relay with the finish line steps away and a certain medal to go with it. The real race in the 400 hurdles was for second place. Shamier Little of the United States held off Jamaica’s Rushell Clayton by .01 seconds.

