Femke Bol improves her 400-meter indoor world record at Netherlands championships

APELDOORN, Netherlands (AP) — Femke Bol broke her 400-meter indoor world record at the Netherlands’ national championships. The 23-year-old finished in 49.24 seconds on Sunday to shave two-hundredths of a second off the record she set a year ago. Bol is the 400-meter hurdles world champion. She has set her new record less than two weeks before the World Indoor Athletic Championships open in the Scottish city of Glasgow. She bettered her own record from a year ago that itself broke a 40-year-old record of 49.59 set by Jarmila Kratochvilova on March 7, 1982.

