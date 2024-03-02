Femke Bol breaks her own 400m world record at indoor worlds

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Netherlands runner Femke Bol has broken her own 400 meters world record at the world athletics indoor championships in Glasgow. Bol won in 49.17 seconds and took 0.07 off the record she set two weeks ago at the Dutch championships. The indoor title follows the 400 hurdles crown she won at the worlds in August in Budapest. Teammate and training partner Lieke Klaver was second in 50.16. That marks the first time in world indoors history that two Dutch athletes have reached a podium in the same event. Alexis Holmes of the United States was third in a personal best 50.24.

