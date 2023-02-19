Femke Bol breaks 40-year world indoor record in 400 meters

APELDOORN, Netherlands (AP) — Femke Bol broke a 40-year-old world indoor record in the women’s 400 meters by covering the distance in 49.26 seconds. The 22-year-old Bol ran Sunday in front of a home crowd at the Dutch Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. The previous record of 49.59 was set by Jarmila Kratochvilova on March 7, 1982.

