Female athletes making waves, topping lists in Irish sports scene

DUBLIN (AP) — Female athletes are on a roll in Ireland. And they have been for a while now. Katie Taylor brought elite boxing back to the country. The women’s national soccer team qualified for its first World Cup. Taylor has been selected as the “most-admired” athlete in Ireland for six straight years and women have been three of the top four in back-to-back years. Trailblazing jockey Rachael Blackmore and Olympic boxing champion Kellie Harrington have followed Taylor on the Teneo Sport and Sponsorship Index and the women’s soccer squad earned “team of the year” honors for 2022 after having qualified for the upcoming Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. No male athlete has topped Taylor since mixed martial artist Conor McGregor edged her in 2016.

