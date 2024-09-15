Felton’s latest big day leads Maryland to 27-13 victory over turnover-prone Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Maryland receiver Tai Felton continued his scorching pace in a 27-13 road victory against Virginia. The Cavaliers dominated the early portion of the game, but squandered their advantage by turning the ball over four times. Virginia’s defense kept the game close into the fourth quarter, but was ultimately worn down by Maryland.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.