Feller wins World Cup slalom by just .02 seconds to deny Norway another win at Adelboden

ADELBODEN, Switzerland (AP) — Manuel Feller has denied the young Norwegian team another win at Adelboden in a World Cup slalom. Feller’s win on Sunday extends Austria’s unbeaten run in the discipline this season. Feller rose from fifth after the first run to be 0.02 seconds faster than Atle Lie McGrath. Then first-run leader Alexander Steen Olsen fell within seconds of starting a potentially decisive run. Feller’s teammate Dominik Raschner was third wearing low-ranked bib No. 35. Raschner finished 0.23 back in third having been just 16th-fastest in the morning run. Feller now leads the World Cup slalom standings with his second win in three races.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.