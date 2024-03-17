Félix scores against former club again and Barcelona routs Atletico 3-0. Almeria ends winless streak

MADRID (AP) — João Félix struck against his former club again as Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 3-0 in the Spanish league. Robert Lewandowski and Fermín López also scored for Barcelona. The Catalan club has moved to second place with its fifth straight league victory over Atletico. Félix had scored the winner in the Catalan club’s 1-0 win in the league in December. Almeria’s winless streak in the Spanish league is finally over as the last-place team from southern Spain beat Las Palmas 1-0 to pick up its first win after going 28 consecutive games without a league victory this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.