Felix Rosenqvist parts ways with McLaren to replace Pagenaud at Meyer Shank Racing

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Felix Rosenqvist will end his two-year waiting game with Arrow McLaren Racing by moving on next year to drive for Meyer Shank Racing. The Swede will replace Simon Pagenaud, who has been sidelined since July with concussion-like symptoms suffered in a crash at Mid-Ohio. The MSR lineup will be completely new with Shank sports car star Tom Blomqvist set to replace Helio Castroneves. Rosenqvist’s multi-year contract ends his two seasons of uncertainty with McLaren. His future has depending on Alex Palou joining McLaren, and Palou has at last said he’s not coming. Rosenqvist did not wait for Palou’s decision.

