Félix gives Atletico Madrid fans another reason not to like him by scoring winner for Barcelona

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
Barcelona's Joao Felix celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort]

MADRID (AP) — João Félix has given Atletico Madrid fans even more reason not to like him. Playing on loan from Atletico after falling out with the club last season, Felix scored with a neat shot over goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the 28th minute to give Barcelona a 1-0 home victory on Sunday. That put Barcelona back within four points of leaders Girona and Real Madrid. Madrid beat Granada 2-0 on Saturday when Girona defeated Valencia 2-1. Sevilla’s winless streak in the league reached eight matches after a 1-1 home draw with Villarreal.

