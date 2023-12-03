Félix gives Atletico Madrid fans another reason not to like him by scoring winner for Barcelona

MADRID (AP) — João Félix has given Atletico Madrid fans even more reason not to like him. Playing on loan from Atletico after falling out with the club last season, Felix scored with a neat shot over goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the 28th minute to give Barcelona a 1-0 home victory on Sunday. That put Barcelona back within four points of leaders Girona and Real Madrid. Madrid beat Granada 2-0 on Saturday when Girona defeated Valencia 2-1. Sevilla’s winless streak in the league reached eight matches after a 1-1 home draw with Villarreal.

