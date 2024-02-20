Félix and Roberto back in Barcelona squad for Champions League match at Napoli

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Forward João Félix and midfielder Sergi Roberto have been included in Barcelona’s squad for the Champions League match against Napoli after recovering from injuries. Both were named by coach Xavi Hernández for the first-leg match in the round of 16 in Italy on Wednesday. João Félix has been nursing a right ankle injury for about three weeks. Roberto was out for more than 20 days with a foot problem. Still not available for Xavi because of injuries are Alejandro Balde, Marcos Alonso, Ferran Torres and Gavi. The return match will be on March 12 in Barcelona.

