Félix and Cancelo score in Barcelona’s 5-0 rout of Betis after making first starts for new club

By JOSEPH WILSON The Associated Press
Barcelona's Joao Felix celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Betis at the Olympic Stadium of Montjuic in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort]

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — João Félix and João Cancelo scored after making their first starts for Barcelona in a 5-0 rout of Real Betis in the Spanish league. The pair of Portugal internationals made their debuts last round for Barcelona as substitutes two days after they joined the defending champions on loan just hours before the summer transfer market closed. Félix opened the scoring in the 25th minute. Cancelo capped the win in the 81st. Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres and Raphinha also added goals. Barcelona moved top of the league. It’s one point ahead of Real Madrid which plays Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.