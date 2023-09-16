Félix and Cancelo score in Barcelona’s 5-0 rout of Betis after making first starts for new club

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — João Félix and João Cancelo scored after making their first starts for Barcelona in a 5-0 rout of Real Betis in the Spanish league. The pair of Portugal internationals made their debuts last round for Barcelona as substitutes two days after they joined the defending champions on loan just hours before the summer transfer market closed. Félix opened the scoring in the 25th minute. Cancelo capped the win in the 81st. Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres and Raphinha also added goals. Barcelona moved top of the league. It’s one point ahead of Real Madrid which plays Real Sociedad on Sunday.

