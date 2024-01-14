Felipe Anderson scores to help in-form Lazio beat Lecce 1-0 in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — The ever-present Felipe Anderson scored to help Lazio beat Lecce 1-0 in Serie A as the capital side continued its impressive recent run. Felipe Anderson netted in the 58th minute of his 126th straight match in all competitions for Lazio. Lazio moved level on points with fourth-placed Fiorentina ahead of its match against relegation-threatened Udinese. Bologna is a point behind and plays at struggling Cagliari later. Third-place AC Milan hosts Roma. Visiting coach Jose Mourinho is suspended for the trip to San Siro.

