Felder scores 16, Andrews 15 and No. 14 Baylor women roll past Alcorn State 93-47

WACO, Texas (AP) — Yaya Felder scored 16 points and and Sarah Andrews added 15 and No. 14 Baylor rolled to a 93-47 win over Alcorn State. Aijha Blackwell and Jana Van Gytenbeek added 11 points and five assists each for the Bears. The Bears made 11 of 29 3-pointers and shot 55% overall while outrebounding the Lady Braves 35-19. Nakia Cheatham scored 13 points for Alcorn State. Trailing 4-3, Blackwell converted a three-point play to start the Bears on a 19-0 run. Madison Bartley also had a three-point play and Van Gytenbeek drilled a 3-pointer. It was 24-6 at the end of the quarter. Blackwell and Andrews combined for 15 points in the second quarter to stretch the lead to 51-20 at the half.

