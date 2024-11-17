Felder, Fontleroy each score 12 points and No. 17 Baylor women top Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 65-42

WACO, Texas (AP) — Yaya Felder and Bella Fontleroy each scored 12 points, Sarah Andrews added 11 points, and No. 17 Baylor defeated stubborn Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 65-42. Baylor led all the way but it wasn’t until an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter that the Bears were able to put the game away. Andrews hit two 3-pointers in the run and Felder had a 3-pointer and two free throws. Neither team shot the ball well. Baylor hit 33% from the field, including 11-for-30 from 3-point distance, and the Bears were 10 for 19 from the free-throw line. The Islanders shot 30%, were 1 for 11 on 3-pointers and hit only 5 of 12 free throws.

